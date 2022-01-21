(WFSB) – We may be nearing the end of January, but there’s no shortage of winter fun to be had this weekend. Whether you’re hitting the slopes, or creating works of art, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
- Saturday, January 22nd
- Ski Sundown, New Hartford
- 11:00am – 2:00pm
- FREE with lift ticket or pass
- Festivities include:
- 11:00am – 12:00pm: Meet and Greet with Olaf & his Special Guest?
- 12:30pm – 2:00pm: Live ice sculpting demonstration with Ice Matters
- Snowman Coloring Contest with prizes awarded
- Free Popcorn and Giveaways!
- Winterfest food and drink specials available all day
- Saturday, January 22nd
- Westville Performing Arts Center, New Haven
- 9:00am – 1:00pm
- FREE classes for all ages
- Register for a class in advance
- Weekends throughout the year
- Bradley Mountain Farm
- Recommended for ages 3+
- Supplies provided
- Make reservation online
