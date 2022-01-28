Snow is headed this way for Saturday, but there are still some family-friendly events happening this weekend.

‘Snow Much Fun’ – A Winter Adventure

  • Friday, January 28th
  • Fairfield Hills Green, Keating Farm Road & Washington Square
  • 6:00pm – 8:00pm
  • Games, winter tractor rides, a bonfire & more!

‘Kids Night Out’

  • Friday, January 28th
  • Xperiment Virtual Reality, Trumbull
  • 6:00pm – 8:00pm
  • Ages 7 and up
  • Cost: $45 per child in advance, $50 at the door
  • Pizza, snacks & drinks included

Cookie Decorating & DIY Workshop

  • Sunday, January 30th
  • Board & Brush, Southington
  • 11:00am & 4:00pm
  • DIY workshop with Emmy from The Cookie Nook

