(WFSB) – Snow is headed this way for Saturday, but there are still some family-friendly events happening this weekend.
‘Snow Much Fun’ – A Winter Adventure
- Friday, January 28th
- Fairfield Hills Green, Keating Farm Road & Washington Square
- 6:00pm – 8:00pm
- Games, winter tractor rides, a bonfire & more!
- Friday, January 28th
- Xperiment Virtual Reality, Trumbull
- 6:00pm – 8:00pm
- Ages 7 and up
- Cost: $45 per child in advance, $50 at the door
- Pizza, snacks & drinks included
Cookie Decorating & DIY Workshop
- Sunday, January 30th
- Board & Brush, Southington
- 11:00am & 4:00pm
- DIY workshop with Emmy from The Cookie Nook
