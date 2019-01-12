HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds of family, friends, and community members gathered for the funeral of a 12-year-old, West Hartford girl who was stabbed to death in 2018.
The funeral for 12-year-old Brigid Curtin took place at St. Patrick St. Anthony Church in Hartford at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Police said Curtin was stabbed to death and her mother wounded by Curtin’s twin brother in their Stoner Drive home in West Hartford just after 4 p.m. on December 17th, 2018.
The mother, who was critically wounded called police. A representative for the Curtin family, Chuck Coursey said she is recovering.
Coursey said the 7th grader, Curtin, was fondly remembered.
"It was also touched and moved by Brigid's teammates and classmates who came to the service today to pay their respects to their cherished friend,” said Coursey to the media.
The unidentified, 12-year-old suspect, has been charged with First Degree Assault and one count of Murder with Special Circumstances.
