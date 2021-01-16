BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Loved ones and friends are mourning after two teenagers died from a crash in Hartford.
19-year-old Shamar Williams' family and friends are reeling from his death.
He was one of two teens involved in a deadly crash.
Tonight, people gathered during a vigil where they looked for comfort.
Pain gripped family and friends on the front lawn of one Bloomfield home.
It’s been a week since they lost 19-year Shamar Williams in a deadly wreck.
Hartford Police say the teen died January 9 with 17-year-old Omar Lawrence in the area of Tower Avenue near Waverly Street.
PD: Two teens killed in overnight Hartford crash
Eyewitness News learned the car ran off the road and hit a tree.
Investigators say crews extricated a 22-year-old passenger who was rushed to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
At last check, police said this person is listed in critical condition.
At the vigil hosted by Mothers United Against Violence, people reflected on the loss of life.
Hartford Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Hartford Police.
