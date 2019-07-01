HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – A Higganum teen was killed in a serious rollover crash at Hammonasset State Park two weeks ago.
On Monday night, more than 100 people attended a vigil to remember 18-year-old Nick Proto.
Memories of a young life that was just getting started were talked about the entire evening.
“Very funny, very loving, definitely will miss him and we love him,” said Alyssa Hofferth.
A little over a week after Proto’s sudden death, friends gathered under a lone tree in the middle of Haddam Meadows to mourn and remember.
“We’re all learning lessons from this for sure and we’re going to keep those with us forever,” said Matthew Hofferth.
On June 22, Proto was one of five in an SUV that inexplicably rolled over on the Hammonasset grounds.
EnCon police said it was a very serious crash that remains under investigation. The other passengers in the crash survived.
The people that attended the vigil lit candles and released 9 balloons, one for each letter in his full name.
“There’s nothing but good things coming out of this from here on out, so we’re banding together in a great way and memorializing him in a respectful manner,” Matthew said.
A GoFundMe page has been created to support Proto’s family as they prepare for the funeral.
In just four hours, the page has exceeded the $10,000 goal. If you would like to donate, click here.
