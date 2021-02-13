NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale grad student Kevin Jiang has been laid to rest one week after he was shot to death.
Meanwhile, authorities continue to pursue a person of interest across state lines.
The pain from Kevin Jiang's death still is so fresh, but the service at Trinity Baptist focused on the good he did in this world before he died.
Being an Army veteran, the 26-year-old's casket was adorned with the American flag.
Members of the Army who came also took time to comfort Jiang's family.
Only a couple dozen people were inside for the service to ensure social distancing.
RELATED: 'Person of interest' in Yale student's death believed to be in Georgia
The search continues for person of interest, MIT grad student Qinxuan Pan.
We're told he's recently been spotted in Georgia in towns north of Atlanta.
Jiang's death has rocked the Elm City, especially the neighborhood he was shot in.
"To nurture a child and have them doing well in the world, to be well received by the world, to just have it snuffed out like that, I can’t imagine," New Haven resident Ike Lasater tells us.
The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to Pan's arrest.
Jiang's friends started a GoFundMe to help pay for today's funeral, as well as help his family.
So far, it's raised nearly $15,000.
