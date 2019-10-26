Family, friends mourn loss of Hartford grandmother struck and killed by fleeing car

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of a Hartford woman who was struck and killed by a fleeing car following a shooting on Thursday.
Dozens gathered at the intersection of Garden Street and Nelson Street on Saturday afternoon where 71-year-old mother, grandmother, and lifelong Hartford resident, Yvonne Smith was killed.
Channel 3 spoke with her family and friends who are understandably shaken by the tragedy.
“They didn’t have no business killing my wife - that’s my life,” cried Smith’s widower, Kenneth Edwards.
Smith’s daughter searched for answers to the senseless killing.
“Y’all took a beautiful woman from us and I’m just going to ask God to pray for you and your family as well because I miss my mom every day.”
Hartford police said two suspects, a 16 year old and 17 year old, fleeing a drive-by shooting reversed and struck Smith. Investigators said she ran for safety as two cars engaged in a shootout on Westland Street. Surveillance video shows two juvenile suspects running after their stolen car crashed into a building.
Police took two juveniles into custody but are continuing to search for more.
Those with information on the shooting and the suspects are urged to contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.
