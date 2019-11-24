NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - The family and friends of Jennifer Dulos released a statement Sunday, six months after her disappearance.
The statement was issued by family spokesperson Carrie Luft:
It has now been six months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing. That this milestone coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday challenges us to pause and give thanks, in spite of this tragedy.
We give thanks that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. We give thanks that they share their mother’s deep sense of empathy and curiosity about the world around them. And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice.
In honor of Jennifer, we encourage acts of caring and generosity this holiday season, whether donations to a local food bank or shelter or other gestures of compassion. Hug your loved ones close and extend a hand to a stranger.
Thank you.
Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, was reported missing on May 24.
Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, both of Farmington, have been arrested in connection to her disappearance.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis were both charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Fotis Dulos is expected back in court on January 7. Troconis will be in court on December 6.
For a timeline of the events following Jennifer's disappearance, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.