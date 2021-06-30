MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Friends and family are gathering Wednesday evening to remember a teenager who was murdered in Manchester.

A vigil for 13-year-old Zaniya Wright is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Charter Oak Park in Manchester.

Wright was found having been strangled to death in the basement of an apartment building Olcott Street, back on June 18.

Zaniya’s family said she was being bullied at school and they fear that may have had something to do with her death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the teen died from compression to the neck.

At this point, police have not made any arrests.

Police are encouraging anyone with any information to contact them.