NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - On this first day of 2019 some new traditions are made while others grow.
In New London, it’s the 8th annual Whaling City Fun Run & Plunge, honoring a young boy who was taken too soon.
They gather every New Year’s Day at high noon at “The Parade”.
When it began in 2009, there were only a few, but on Tuesday, there are dozens.
Walkers kick off first for the 3.2 mile trek to Guthrie Beach, followed 20 minutes later by the runners.
In 2012, one of the original runners, 10-year-old Hayden Keating passed away after a sudden medical crisis at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
On Tuesday, his friends and classmates continued the tradition with Hayden’s parents.
“It’s an awesome day. I’m already choked up thinking about it we love seeing the kids show up, all his classmates,” said Pat Keating, Hayden’s father.
“This is to support him and his family and for a good cause,” said Cole Potts, Hayden’s friend.
Yet one of the crazy parts of this event is the plunge which Hayden loved.
So, after one dip, Hayden’s friends take a second plunge.
And then a third.
This event is a big difference from last year.
It was 50 degrees colder last year and the water temperature this year is 44 degrees.
The New London mayor, Mike Passero also joined in on the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.