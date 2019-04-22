WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A call for answers continues to get louder after a Wethersfield teenager was seriously hurt in a police-involved shooting over the weekend.
Family, friends and activists said they'll be at the Wethersfield Police Department on Monday afternoon to send a strong message to police.
State police are looking into what happened. They're asking anyone with information to give them a call.
The injured teen was identified as 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz.
Troopers said two Wethersfield police officers were trying to stop a car driven by Cruz on Saturday night.
According to state police, Cruz was driving down the Silas Deane Highway when he collided with a cruiser.
A Channel 3 viewer sent in video of what they said was part of Saturday night's incident.
In it, local police officers appear to carefully approach the car after it stops.
Troopers said that's when Cruz started to drive at one of the officers. That officer fired his gun and injured the teen.
Cruz was taken to Hartford Hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Monday morning.
A female passenger, identified as 18-year-old Stephanie Santiago, was not hurt.
In the wake of the incident, family, friends and activists said they are demanding justice and hoping for a miracle.
“We want justice," said Myrna Alicea, a friend of the teens. "We want it to stop.”
The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not yet been released.
