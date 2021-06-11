HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Friday night, a Hartford family and community is mourning the loss of a matriarch.
This week, 56-year-old Sylvia Cordova was killed when a bullet flew through her home.
Her loved ones held a vigil for her on Friday night.
Cordova’s daughter says they are still in shock. Her family says they want justice and they want the shootings to stop.
“This is not fair. She was in the security of her home cooking. Nobody should have died the way she did,” said Taisuee Perez-Sierra, Cordova’s daughter.
Loved ones gathered on the front steps of Cordova’s home, lighting candles, swapping stores, and mourning the matriarch that was respected in every corner of the Sisson Avenue neighborhood.
Taisuee Perez-Sierra says her mom was loving, kind, hardworking, and generous.
“We knew a lot of people knew my mom because my mom, you know, she went around and she was a caring person and very giving,” Perez-Sierra said.
Now, Hartford police are working to figure out who killed Cordova Wednesday afternoon was she was in her home.
The death of Sylvia Cordova in Hartford has reignited calls for a federal assault weapons ban.
Since the shooting, police have recovered the assault-style rifle used. The same night, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed during a double shooting.
This is the 18th homicide investigation Hartford Police are looking into this year. That’s compared to 12 this time last year.
“There are no words to describe our communities’ anger and frustration and grief at a loss of life like this,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Now, the community is rattled. Cordova’s family is asking for an end to the violence and justice for a woman who they say taught them how to love and how to be a good person.
“We just want whoever did this to be brought to justice, so if somebody knows anything, please call the Hartford police,” Perez-Sierra said.
Polices have not made any arrests at this time. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 860-722-TIPS.
