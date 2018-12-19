GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Back in January, 15-year-old Ethan Song accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun inside a friend’s home.
Since then his parents have made it their mission to not only honor his life, but to see to it that something like this doesn’t happen again.
Channel 3 sat down with Song’s family, who shared stories about who the teenager was.
“I would always say, wow this kid just picks things up fast, he likes to learn, he’s adventurous,” said Mike Song, Ethan’s father.
Ethan enjoyed trying new foods, fostering dogs, and playing spike ball with his brother.
“He was just so different and so quirky. You never knew what was going to come out of his mouth. He was hysterical all the time,” said Evan Song, Ethan’s brother.
For Mike and Kristin Song, along with their two older kids Emily and even, that laughter turned to an unbearable heartbreak back in late January.
“We had spent the day together, we had an incredible conversation about his future, his life. He really wanted to go into the military and I finally convinced him to go to college first, because I was nervous that he could potentially die, which is so ironic,” said Kristin Song.
That day, Ethan walked over to a friend’s house.
Police say for months, the two boys were playing with a gun, that belonged to the friend’s father.
But on Jan. 31, the gun went off, and Ethan died.
“I was downstairs preparing dinner and I saw two cops. The one cop was our neighbor and the other wouldn’t look at me, so I knew something was wrong,” Kristin Song said.
Mike and Kristin rushed off to the hospital, where their lives were suddenly turned upside down.
“I instantly knew because of the way there were so many police in the emergency room,” Mike said. “It was crushing, it really was. If we can prevent this from happening to another family.”
That’s what the family has promised to do by proposing Ethan’s Law, which would change the state statute when it comes to securing guns.
“They couldn’t pinpoint who had loaded it. She said that’s basically the reason we don’t charge anyone with the safe storage law because it’s almost impossible to prove,” Kristin said.
Ethan’s Law would close that loophole, requiring every gun to be properly stored if there is a minor in the house, even if it’s loaded or not.
“It’s kind of like the smoke detector, go check it, make sure it’s secure, make sure your ammunition is separate,” Kristin said.
The handgun that was used, was stored in a master bedroom closet. The gun had a lock, but the key and bullets were stored nearby.
“We think we can’t change the past, nobody can change the past, but everybody can change the future and this could be for us, the beginning of some really great work we’re going to do to save lives,” Mike said.
Ethan’s law will be introduced in the state legislature when it reconvenes next.
In addition to that proposal, the Song family continues to honor Ethan's life by encouraging acts of kindness, along with a foundation that’s giving back.
“He saw a picture of our friend, putting a wreath on a veterans grave, so he said, we should do that next year, and I said absolutely," Kristin said.
While Ethan never got the chance, his family is making sure his spirit lives on this holiday season.
“I contacted a couple of tree farms I knew and said, do you guys have any wreaths left over, the four of us wanted to lay some wreaths in honor of Ethan, he really wanted to do this,” Kristin said.
From there, word spread, with many around town saying they wanted to take part this weekend at Alderbrooke Cemetery.
For the Song family, it’s acts like this that have helped them stay strong since that tragic January day.
“The very day after Kris said, we’ve got to have at least one positive thing that happens as a result of this, so lets try to raise $5,000 for a good charity," Mike said.
Before they knew it, they raised $100,000.
“That’s when we had the idea maybe we could create a foundation that you could give money every year," Mike said.
So that's what they're doing, from a bowl-a-thon, to a road race, to a spikeball tournament.
“It was important for me and Evan I think and the other people in our family to do this, and it ended up being amazing. We got a great turnout," said Emily Song, Ethan's sister.
Ethan's siblings organized the tournament, which had a turnout with more than they could have ever imagined.
“We were just hoping for 50 teams, but we got over 100, over 200 players and at least 500 people coming throughout the day, supporting, the place was packed," Evan said.
The family is already planning those events for next year, along with a gun buyback event.
“You really have to options when you lose a child. You can either crawl into yourself and I get that, because we did that for a couple of months, or you can go out and be the change and we’re more of a family of continuing to love Ethan through our actions," Kristin said.
For those looking to get involved or for more information, click here.
