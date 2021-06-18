MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in an apartment building in Manchester Friday morning.
Her family identified her as Zanya Wright and provided a photo of her.
The family said that Zanya was being bullied at school. They said maybe that had something to do with her death.
The girl was initially reported missing by her mother around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said they responded to the apartment complex at 40 Olcott St. around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
"An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the death of this 13-year-old female," said Lt. Ryan Shea, Manchester police. "Right now, the investigation is ongoing in cooperation with the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit, Manchester Police Detective Unit and the state's attorney's office."
They said the girl was found in the basement of the building. They described the area as a "common area" in the building, not a storage space.
Police said they are looking at multiple scenes, but focused on the apartment complex.
They are questioning anyone who may have been with the girl or who had knowledge of her whereabouts.
As of Friday morning, the case had not been classified as a homicide.
However, the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to help with the investigation.
No other details were released.
Police said they plan to release an update later in the day.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Manchester police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Manchester police.
