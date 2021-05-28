WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what led up to an apparent murder-suicide shooting Friday morning.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at 24 Lownds Dr. in Windsor Locks.
Lauren Leslie, 18, of Bloomfield, was identified by her family as one of the victims. They said she was visiting a friend at the home at the time of the shooting.
Police released some information during a news conference on Friday morning:
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth was also shot multiple times, but taken to a hospital.
So far, police only identified the people who died as a man and two women. Leslie's family said she was one of the victims.
The fourth person was a woman, at last check, was undergoing surgery. She was in critical but stable condition.
A teenage adult male was also involved, but not injured and not considered a suspect, police said.
The assailant is believed to be among the deceased.
A handgun was recovered from the scene.
Police believe the incident was domestic in nature. They are looking into reports that an argument may have transpired before the shooting.
The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit is assisting Windsor Locks police with this investigation.
The @CT_STATE_POLICE Major Crime Squad van just arrived on scene of a Windsor Locks murder-suicide. This is on Lownds Dr. 3 people are dead and a 4th person is at the hospital in stable condition. Police say a domestic incident may have transpired before the shooting. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/uw0kjdMgOR— Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) May 28, 2021
It arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. on Friday.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.