HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposed bill being introduced by Democratic and Republican lawmakers could deeply impact how the media covers deadly crashes.
It's something the Connecticut Broadcasters Association is fighting.
Hannah Leahy came across images online of an SUV that crashed into a bus in Mansfield two years ago. The driver of that SUV was her brother, 21-year-old Thomas Leahy.
She recognized the vehicle before police notified them. That’s why she’s calling for change.
“As I continued to look and study the picture online and nothing could convince me it wasn't my car,” Hannah Leahy said.
Police said Thomas Leahy crashed into a bus on Route 195 around 9 p.m.
The proposed bill, Senate Bill 760, is looking to stop the media from airing or publishing photos or videos of fatal crashes until family members have been notified.
In a public hearing this week, the Leahy family spoke out about that night.
“Losing a loved one is hard,” Hannah Leahy said. “I’m not here to say I wouldn't be just as upset about losing my brother if I found out a different way. But I am here to say it could have been less traumatic for me.”
“As a parent, my heart broke twice,” said Jim Leahy, Thomas Leahy’s father. “First when I learned my son did not survive that crash and again when I spoke to Hannah. I wasn't able to protect either of my children that night and it will live with me forever.”
In fatal crashes, Channel 3 waits to publish or air a victim's name until law enforcement notifies family members.
The Connecticut Broadcasters Association is fighting the bill.
"Our concern about proposed bill SB 760 is that changing the law in reaction to one case would set a precedent that undermines the media's First Amendment rights and Freedom of Information principles,” said Michael Ryan, Connecticut Broadcasters Association.
University of Connecticut Prof. Mike Stanton said the public needs to be aware of what could be a potential safety issue.
“I think this bill is a sad, misguided attempt in response to a tragedy to unreasonably limit a free press,” Stanton said.
The Connecticut Broadcasters Association is welcoming the opportunity to work with state lawmakers to come up with a practical policy that addresses the desire for privacy while maintaining freedom of the press.
