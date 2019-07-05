EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An East Hartford family learned their car was stolen by a suspect who police said may be a juvenile offender.
Channel 3 spoke with East Hartford resident, Ernest Johnson who said he was surprised to learn his step son’s Ford Edge was stolen, struck a cop car, and the suspect arrested.
Hartford police located Johnson’s step son’s car in Hartford on Tuesday after the 17-year-old suspect engaged police, put the car in reverse, and struck a Hartford police cruiser.
Police said the teen tried to get away but was taken into custody where he remains on several charges including one for a stolen firearm.
Hartford police told Channel 3 the suspect is a repeat offender and is known to police. He confessed to police about stealing rims off cars near the Capitol lofts a few days ago, too, police said.
Channel 3 learned the suspect was previously arrested for a case involving a stolen car and illegal weapons.
Stay with Channel 3 as we continue to update this story base on the continuance of the case.
