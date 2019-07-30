HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A horrific night in Hartford for two children who had to witness their mother held at gunpoint during a home invasion.
The home invasion took place on Nelton Court in the city’s north end.
The victims are OK, but very traumatized. A 6-year-old girl and her 13-year-old brother had to witness armed intruders point a gun at their mother and then trash the house.
The woman’s daughter, who didn’t want to show her face on camera, said two men knocked on the family’s door. Her stepfather was the one who answered.
“They rushed in the house, put my mom at gunpoint in front of my 6-year-old sister, and they ransacked the house,” the victim’s daughter said.
The family said they didn’t know the two men and don’t know why they were targeted.
The family told Channel 3 the two suspects got away with jewelry and drove off.
Hartford officers, already on alert, spotted the car less than a mile from the scene and started a pursuit.
The pursuit ended with a crash at the intersection of Keney Terrance and Vine Street.
During the arrest, police said they found the gun and stolen items.
“I probably won’t have my little brother staying there for the next few weeks. Everybody is just really shaken up by this,” the family member said.
Hartford police have not identified the suspects, but that information is expected to be released soon.
