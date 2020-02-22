BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Family members and Bloomfield officials stood together during a press conference on Saturday to condemn a restaurant shooting that left two brothers dead.
Police identified the brothers as 43-year-old Aaron Walker of Windsor and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer of East Hartford.
"They say it’s senseless, but it’s not, because there’s a reason why it happens," said family member, Eddie Glass.
A preliminary investigation determined the two brothers had a verbal confrontation with another person inside Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant on Park Avenue.
According to police, the incident "spilled" into the parking lot, where the two men were shot around 1 a.m.
"They appeared to know one another," said Police Chief Paul Hammick.
One of the brothers had a gunshot wound to the chest and the second brother was shot in the head.
The family wants the killer to know not only is the family hurt, but so is the community.
"You can't bring them back. But we can stop this, one step at a time," said Glass.
The police department shared its latest findings.
“We are interviewing witnesses. We’re going through a lot of electronic video of the incident. Identifying who was there, who we need to continue to talk to,” said Hammick.
As officers canvassed the parking lot Saturday morning, discarded medical equipment was visible on the pavement near the entrance to the restaurant.
Both men were pronounced dead at the St. Francis Hospital emergency room, according to police.
"That's not who we are as a community," said Mayor Suzette DeBeatham Brown. "That is not the fabric of Bloomfield."
Detectives, State Police, and the State's Attorney's Office are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Police at 860-242-5501.
(1) comment
People need to stay home at night. It’s just too dangerous to go out anymore.
