MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police said a man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the home on Eldridge Street a little before 1:30 p.m.
That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The victim's mother said she found her son, Joseph Swan, lying on the front porch suffering from a gunshot wound.
"Jay didn't bother anybody. he just went to work every day. He had three kids," said Carol Swan.
In a matter of seconds, Carol Swan's life was shattered.
"I said, 'Jay, do you want some breakfast, I made some pancakes and bacon.' He said, 'no, I don't want any,'" said Swan.
Swan heard a pop and then went outside.
"I didn't see anything besides Jay laying on the porch," Swan said.
Her son Joseph was shot in his head.
"I don't know what happened. I was in the house, I didn't see anything. I don't know who could have, there wasn't anybody there besides myself, Jay, and my other son," said Swan.
Swan's other son was taken to Manchester Police headquarters.
"They took my other son out of the house in handcuffs and brought him to the police department and I don't know what they are doing with him. I hope he didn't kill his brother," said Swan.
Police have not confirmed whether they have anyone in custody.
Those who knew the victim described him as a great person and a hard worker.
No details regarding a suspect were released.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police at 860-645-5500.
