NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- After a devastating fire ripped through a home in New Haven over the weekend, family members have identified the two people who died in the blaze.
Family members say Michael Randall died a hero, alerting neighbors to a fast-moving fire Sunday morning.
Randall was banging on doors, letting neighbors on the third floor know there was a fire.
“Saving a bunch of people in the house. He was a caring person that really cared for everyone in the house,” said Damar Pringle about his cousin Michael Randall.
While a number of people were able to jump to safety, Randall and Corey Reed didn’t, and later died.
“Get out, that’s what was going through my head, get out. I jumped, and I didn’t hesitate,” said Bobby McCrea, of New Haven.
McCrea said he jumped out the second-floor bathroom, when the flames and thick black smoke took taking the stairs out of the equation.
“We’re coping, trying to keep ourselves together,” Pringle said. “He had a son that’s taking it very hard. He was preparing for his high school graduation.”
While investigators continue to look into potential safety violations inside what’s listed as a two-family home, there are still plenty of unanswered questions.
According to city records, a John L. Farrar, of Bronx, NY, purchased 150 West St. from Dorain Jashari back in March.
Jashari, who lives in Yonkers, is still listed as owning two two-family homes in town, 78 Third St. and 649 Washington St.
While building department files didn’t show any violations, court records show over the years, Jashari took a number of tenants to housing court for eviction.
In one case, a now former renter at 150 West wrote last spring: “I stop paying my rent because there was no heat in the building and would not fix nothing in the building until we had to call LCI and LCI say if he didn’t fix the building they say they will shut it down.”
A call to Jashari’s cell phone went straight to voice mail, where his mailbox was full.
As for the current owner, when Ch. 3 reached out to him on Monday, he immediately hung up.
State and local fire investigators are looking not only into how the fire started, but if the smoke detectors were working and if the listed two-family home had been divided into an illegal rooming house with a number of apartments.
“I don’t know about the first floor, but I know on the second floor, there are no smoke alarms, none,” McCrea said.
State and local fire investigators spent a good chunk of the day at the scene on Tuesday, along with staff from the state’s attorney’s office.
On Monday, both New Haven’s fire chief and its fire marshal stressed that it will be a long and thorough investigation.
