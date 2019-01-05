NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Earlier this week, the State’s Attorney released a report which indicated that excessive force was not used in the 2017 shooting that killed a 20-year-old from New Britain.
Today, family members of the two teenagers who were shot at by Police gathered for a news conference to address the report and dash cam video.
“It was horrific,” said Gwen Cordero, the Mother of 18-year-old Noah Young.
The deadly shooting happened on Dec. 14, 2017 in the area of Chapman Street.
Young and 15-year-old Caleb Tisdol were passengers in a car that matched the description of a car suspected in a string of violent car jackings, according to Police.
Police believed the occupants in the car were armed and represented a significant threat to the community.
While Officers were attempting to stop the car, Dowdell hit at least two Police cruisers and then got stuck.
In the dash cam video, a passenger in the front seat could be seen with his hands in the air.
“These Officers are not innocent,” said Cordero. “They murdered a young man and shot at my son and his friend.”
Dowdell drove forward in the general vicinity of several nearby Officers.
Officers on foot drew their guns and started yelling commands at the occupants inside the car.
The vehicle crashed into a nearby pickup truck and according to the report, this is when Officers fired a total of 28 shots in a span of 10 seconds.
Dowdell was shot and killed.
“It sickened me to my stomach,” said Cordero.
Officers found a loaded handgun on the driver’s side floor and a second handgun that was not loaded.
“Shoot them, kill them, do whatever they want to do to them and it’s fine and that’s the message that’s being sent to the black community,” said William Tisdol, the Father of Caleb Tisdol.
Dowdell was an aspiring rapper known as Gangstalicious to his fans.
“The Chief’s State’s Attorney said you’re not guilty,” said Cornell Lewis, a local activist for Moral Monday CT. “But in the minds of the community, you are condemned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.