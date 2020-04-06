BOZRAH, CT (WFSB) – Who doesn’t love a parade?
On Monday at Elmbrook Park Retirement Community in Bozrah, a parade took place to lift the spirits of the participating families and their loved ones who are residents.
Carloads of families attended, bringing smiles and joy to those who remain quarantined there because of COVID-19.
Around 60 masked parents and loved ones attended the parade.
“He didn’t think it was going to be too much. He goes, ‘I don’t think too many people are going to shop up,’” said Colette Aldrich.
There was a lot of love at the facility while family members expressed personal messages.
“It’s hard, we make do, and you still do things like this and it makes it worthwhile,” said Carlene Eliasson.
Grandkids, great grandkids and the whole clan piled into the care to see Bill Bruneau.
“I think it’s great! Too bad at the present you can’t see face to face,” Bruneau said.
Family members were able to put smiles on the faces of their loved ones until they can see each other again in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.