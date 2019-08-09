PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) -- It’s a story of resilience, survival, and love for a local dog named Charlie.
For more than a month, thousands have been following the saga of the missing bulldog, who took off during a July 4 fireworks show in Shelton.
A Facebook post put out by the Artes family about their missing 1-year-old dog was shared thousands of times.
“I really missed him, he’s like my best friend,” said 10-year-old Ava Artes.
The family, who lives in Prospect, searched day and night in the weeks after Charlie went missing.
That outpouring of love spoke to the community and they rallied around the Artes family.
“My family and I can’t express how appreciative we are to everybody that’s done so much. People have texted, called saying they were looking every day for him,” John Artes said.
As they days went by, spirits got darker, until on a stormy summer day this week when there was more than just a glimmer of hope.
“The girl on the phone goes, ‘hi, is this John? I think we just found Charlie.’ I go, ‘get out of here’,” John Artes said in an interview with Eyewitness News.
Charlie was found in a ravine in Shelton, roughly a mile from the fireworks show.
John and Ava rushed to meet him.
“He came right up to us, like it was just yesterday, and he knew who we were,” Ava said.
During the last five weeks, Charlie endured some of the most brutal heat the state has seen in years.
He lost a lot of weight, but the family says he was checked out by a vet and has no health problems.
“If we could only know everything that he’s gone through to stay alive. He’s a fighter and a survivor,” John Artes said.
The family pet has given his owners a lesson of a lifetime.
“If this proves anything, just never lose hope,” John Artes said.
