WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) –Another lawsuit has been filed against the Collings Foundation after the Bradley Airport B-17 crash that happened back in October of 2019.
The Collings Foundation is the company that owned and operated the vintage plane that crash.
Seven of the 13 people on board the plane were killed and among them was David Broderick.
In the wake of his death, his family wants accountability and answers.
“The family and I relive it every day without question. It feels like it was almost yesterday,” said Christopher Broderick, David’s son.
The events of October 2, 2019 are still fresh in the minds of the Broderick family.
David worked in the aerospace industry and was a WWII enthusiast.
“This flight was supposed to be another piece of the story, another piece of history that he got to be part of. He was excited about every aspect of it,” said J.D. Broderick, David’s son.
The vintage military plane crash three minutes after taking off from Bradley International Airport due to engine failure.
David was among those killed.
“It’s difficult. It’s like sometimes too hard to even believe it’s real,” said Dianne Broderick, David’s wife.
Now, the Broderick family is suing the Collings Foundation. The lawsuit, filed in Hartford Superior Court on Monday, alleges, “Mr. Broderick was seated on the floor” and that “the defendant chose to have the passengers sit on the floor rather than use an approved seat with a seatbelt fastened during ground movement and takeoff and landing operations because the defendant knew it could fit more passengers in the B-17G and make more money by putting them on the floor.”
The lawsuit also alleges, “Neither the Pilot in Command nor any of the other crewmembers informed the Passengers of the flight’s peril, advised them what to do or instructed them to brace for a crash. The Passengers were left to presume what was happening.”
In a report released in March, the Federal Aviation Administration says, “…the FAA continues to gather facts that indicate Collings lacked a commitment to safety, insofar as Collings did not take seriously its safety management system program.”
Dianne had been married to David for 32 years. She and her sons want to know if what happened could have been prevented.
“Going forward hopes that we get answers and that there will be accountability for what has transpired and what has impacted our life so drastically and permanently,” Dianne said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash. While preliminary findings have been released, a full report could take up to two years.
Collings Foundation released a statement after the lawsuit was filed saying, "In order to obtain technical experience and expertise, the National Transportation Safety Board made The Collings Foundation a party to the pending accident investigation. In that role, the Foundation is prohibited, both by the Certification of Party Representative and by federal regulations, from commenting on this matter and disseminating information that is the subject of this investigation."
To read the full lawsuit, click here.
