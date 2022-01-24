BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The family of a woman in Bridgeport who went missing and was found dead inside her apartment last month plans to sue the police department over claims they failed to properly investigate the death.
Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, was found dead inside her apartment in mid-December.
Investigators said a man who she met on Bumble claimed they were on a date in her apartment. After a night of drinking, she fell asleep.
The incident report showed that he discovered Smith-fields not breathing the next morning and called 911.
Smith-Field's family claims they reported her missing but were not informed of her death until a day and a half later when her mother went to her apartment.
The family's attorney said the investigation was mishandled.
“People know Black women, Black girls have been going missing and haven’t gotten any attention and I think it’s at a boiling point,” said Darnell Crosland, the family’s attorney. “We are just asking for process. That's it. Treat these cases like you would any others.”
The medical examiner's office said an autopsy report should be complete in about a week.
Smith-Field's family is also paying for an independent autopsy.
Channel 3 will have more on the story starting at 5 p.m.
