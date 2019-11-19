MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Crews worked to put out a fire at an apartment in Manchester early Tuesday morning, a fire official said.
Residents at Imperial Drive exited their apartments after they were woken up by a fire alarm around 2:45 a.m.
A bathroom and the surrounding area in one apartment were damaged by flames.
A fire official said a family of three people have been displaced.
There were no reported injuries.
The fire is currently under investigation.
