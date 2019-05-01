PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Plainville early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported on Hardwood Road around 4 a.m.
A neighbor, Jamie Carey, said a family of five, including two adults and three children, along with some animals live in the home.
"As I exited my back door, I saw that the entire left side of the house was completely engulfed. Flames were shooting out the roof," Carey said.
Carey told Eyewitness News that everyone made it safely out of the home.
"They heard a loud crack, got up to investigate and they had to exit the home," said Chief Kevin Toner, Plainville Fire Department. "It was that well involved at that time."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
