WOODBURY (WFSB) – The death of a Connecticut State Police sergeant who was swept away by flood waters in Woodbury has been ruled an accident.

Sgt. Brian Mohl died on Thursday after he got stuck in flooding early in the morning on Wednesday.

His body was escorted to the Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home in Woodbury on Friday afternoon.

Early Thursday morning, state police said they received a call around 3:30 a.m. from Mohl, who said his cruiser was taking on water near Jack's Bridge in Woodbury.

When search crews arrived, they found Mohl’s cruiser, but he was not inside.

The found him hours later and rushed him to Yale New Haven Hospital via LIFE STAR.

He was later pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Mohl died from blunt trauma to the torso.

Tributes have been pouring all over social media since the news hit on Thursday.

Sergeant Mohl joined the State Police Training Academy on Nov. 25, 1994, and graduated on June 1, 1995, with the 105th Training Troop.

He was assigned to Troop A in Southbury and transferred to Troop L in Litchfield after being promoted to Sergeant in May 2000.

The family of Sergenat Mohl released a statement, saying:

"We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The loss we have suffered is immeasurable. Brian was an incredible person. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend and to say he will be missed is just not enough. Brian loved being a State Trooper. He proudly served with the Connecticut State Police for over 26 years and those that worked with him said he always had a way of making you feel as though you were part of the team and that he truly cared about them. Even though Brian was committed to his work he always found a way to put his family life first. He never lost sight of that. If he wasn’t at work, he was spending time with us. Brian’s love for his family was larger than life. He had a special way about him with his kindness, humor and warmth. Seeing the outpouring of prayers and support from the Connecticut State Police, the New York State Police, the law enforcement community and the community as a whole has deeply touched our hearts. We cannot begin to express our gratitude for all of your compassion. We will have no further statements and will not be granting media interviews. We ask that our family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time."

His wake will be at the Xfinity Theatre on Sept. 8, from noon to 6 p.m. His funeral also be at the Xfinity Theatre on Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

Any one wishing to donate to the family can go to Venmo account “@CSP-Union” or check can be sent to the Connecticut State Police Union, with a notation stating “Sgt. Brian Mohl.” Donations can be mailed to: SGT. Brian Mohl Fund, c/o CSPU, 500 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118.