GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gun laws often divide people across the country, but Connecticut lawmakers came together this year to pass an important law.
“Ethan’s Law” is about storing guns safely.
Ethan Song was a 15-year-old who accidentally shot himself with a neighbor’s gun.
His parents have now becoming a driving force to save lives. There was quite a bit of debate on this law, but in the end, both sides agreed it was a good law.
“It’s hard to think of your child in a time capsule. You know where everything stops. Strange feeling for a parent,” said Mike Song, Ethan’s dad.
On January 31, 2018, Ethan was at a friend’s house when he accidentally shot himself.
Mike and Kristin’s youngest child was killed.
The gun wasn’t loaded, but bullets were close by. If that gun had been securely locked, Ethan may still be alive.
“We spend the first few days… couldn’t get out of bed,” Mike said.
Somehow, their grief gave them strength.
“My wife turned to me sand said, ‘we got to have at least one positive thing come out of this,’” Mike said.
The Song’s turned their pain into activism. They spoke to lawmakers at the state capitol and their passion convinced those on both sides of the aisle that securing guns, locked and unlocked, was common sense.
“Gun owners started to say, ‘that’s how I secure my guns.’ Any responsible gun owner with kids in the house should be locked up, put guns and ammo in separate places,” Mike said.
The bill signing was emotional. Guilford’s firehouse was packed with those supporting the Song family.
Kristin, Ethan’s mom, has taken the fight nationally. Last week, she was in Las Vegas at a gun safety forum organized by Gabby Giffords, a survivor of gun violence.
Kristin was able to ask Senator Cory Booker if he was elected what he would do to pass stricter gun laws.
The Song’s still live in Guilford, but they moved to a home near the water, which Mike says has given them some peace, but it has also given them more determination.
“Change is not happening fast enough for me. We do think Ethan’s Law would be a good national law because it would create an opportunity to reduce suicides, accidental deaths, even school shootings. Many are done with that family gun,” Mike said.
The Song’s feel there is momentum, that there is more pressure on Congress to pass things like universal background checks and red flag laws.
