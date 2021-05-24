NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A local family’s pain is turning into purpose to protect others.
After their son accidentally shot himself three years ago, Mike and Kristin Song helped change Connecticut’s gun storage laws. Now, they’re taking their fight to the federal level.
Mike and Kristin Song should be getting ready to celebrate their son’s high school graduation next month. Instead, they’re heading down to Washington D.C. to testify, hoping to prevent other families from having to go through what they did.
“He was the kid who after he died, parents came up to me and said, ‘I want to thank you, your son protected me from the lacrosse bully,’ or ‘thank you, my son never had anyone to sit with at lunch and your son would gather him up every day.’ That was the kind of kid Ethan was,” Kristin said.
For the past three years, Mike and Kristin have made it their mission to reshape gun storage laws as a way to honor their 15-year-old son, Ethan, who accidentally shot himself with a gun inside a friend’s house in January of 2018.
“We had that father and son bond I’m sure a lot of dads can really relate to and nothing can bring him back, and that’s why we must pass Ethan’s Law, which simply states kids around, lock guns down,” Mike said.
In the summer of 2019, with both Republican and Democratic support, Connecticut passed Ethan’s law, requiring safe storage for all guns, bot loaded and unloaded when children are present.
Now, they hope to make it a federal law, in which violators would face civil and potentially criminal punishment if someone is injured.
Kristin is set to testify in front of a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday.
“It is a matter of conscious and conviction. It ought to be above politics, certainly above partisan differences,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Supporting the Songs, groups like the Newtown Action Alliance and Sandy Hook Promise. Nicole Hockley lost her 6-year-old son Dillon during the Sandy Hook School shooting.
“When I think about school shootings, which is something I think about every single day, more than two-thirds of school shooters acquire the firearms used in their attacks from their home or that of a relative,” Hockley said.
“We can make the world a safe place if we all work together. I don’t care, I think it’s left, right, black, brown, white, I think this is an us issue, not an us versus them issue. Let’s do the right thing and pass Ethan’s Law,” Mike said.
Kristin is expected to testify on Tuesday.
While Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are sponsoring the bill in the Senate, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is supporting the House version.
