HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The family and friends of this year’s first homicide victim in Hartford are hoping for justice.
Hartford police said 30-year-old Carl Spence was shot and killed on Tuesday evening.
Channel 3 spoke with friends and family of Spence who said they are urging anyone with information on the shooting death of Spence to contact police.
Dozens gathered at the intersection of Laurel Street and Hawthorne Street to honor the life of the 30-year-old father, Carl Spence.
Hartford activism group, Mothers United Against Violence held the vigil in the area where Spence was killed and demanded safer streets.
Police are working to identify suspects and bring them to justice, the family said. The family shared information with Channel 3 that police are making progress.
An aunt of Spence, Althea Sergeant told Channel 3 she understands it is a community filled with violence, but she said she still urges police to come forward to help bring closure to the family.
“All I can say is, we would like everyone that knows something to say something,” said Sergeant. “It’s very important because, what if it was their loved one?”
Those with information are urged to contact Hartford Police at (860) 757-4000.
