NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s been a violent week in the Elm City, with five shootings, three of them deadly.

As police continue to investigate, the family of one of the victims says the violence needs to stop.

New Haven’s mayor and police chief will hold a community meeting Friday night to address residents’ concerns, regarding the recent rash of shootings this week that’s rocked the Elm City.

“I knew that Zaire was loved, but I didn’t know how much, everybody is taking it really hard. He was the sweetest guy,” said Zaina Lopez.

After losing her son to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning, the mother of Zaire Luciano said more must be done to curb the violence.

Homicide investigation underway in New Haven Police have identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday morning in New Haven.

“I just want everyone to know that this mom right here is going to make a lot of noise, a lot of noise, because my son’s life was not in vain,” Lopez.

Luciano, a 30-year-old father of two, was shot on Chamberlain Street in New Haven’s Annex neighborhood.

Speaking for the family, Rev. Boise Kimber says the deadly shooting is connected to an illegal after-hours bar.

“I had a conversation with the assistant chief of police, who said that they have closed down several. We are asking that all of them will be closed down,” said Kimber, of First Calvary Baptist Church.

Luciano’s murder was the first in a violent week in the Elm City, and Kimber said the community needs to help police by taking ownership.

“Black and brown people in this city have a responsibility to protect each other, and to love each other, and if you see something or hear something and it’s not right, and it’s going to harm another individual, then you must speak,” Kimber said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. All tips can be made anonymously.