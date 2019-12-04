(WFSB) -- The Connecticut Law Tribune is reporting that Scott Hapgood, arrested in the death of a hotel worker on the island of Anguilla, is being sued by that worker's family in federal court in Connecticut.
Kenny Mitchel died in April after an altercation with Hapgood in the family's hotel room.
Mitchel's family, including his son, has reportedly hired a Hartford attorney for the case.
They are seeking damages in the death.
In the meantime, Hapgood is facing a criminal charge of manslaughter.
Mitchel's death was originally said to be the result of asphyxiation, but after toxicology results came in, the cause was listed as an overdose.
Hapgood but recently refused to return to the island, with his lawyers indicating they feared for his safety while awaiting trial.
The Connecticut Law Tribune is reporting tonight that Hapgood is expected to be served with the civil lawsuit early next week.
