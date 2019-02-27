HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The family of a Norwalk police officer is calling on lawmakers for help.
Phil Roselle was injured after he was accidentally shot.
He's now unable to work and is struggling physically and financially.
Phil’s 15-year-old son, Michael, told lawmakers on Wednesday how life has changed since his dad was injured.
"I can’t throw the ball with my father anymore because his arm is not working, he’s just not the same. I miss my old dad," he said.
Roselle, a Norwalk officer for 30 years, was accidentally shot by another officer while they were training at a police gun range. The bullet went through his right arm and into his ribs.
“I have a bullet still in my chest. I feel it every day when I breathe, laugh, cough. I feel it every day and the last resort, my kidneys stopped,” said Phil.
He used up all his sick time and his workers comp, and is not eligible for his full pension because he’s not 65.
Not working has been hard, and struggling to pay bills has made things worse.
The Roselles are asking lawmakers to allow cities and towns to make up the difference in pay for Phil and all injured officers until they get their full pension.
This is something Massachusetts does.
“When you lose your overtime and detail pay and only get a third of your pension, you are making a major pay cut,” said Mario Olivera, a retired Massachusetts police officer.
“I wasn’t the man I was before. I can’t do anything with my kids, I feel like a burden and sometimes I feel I would be better off if I died,” said Phil.
The proposal wouldn’t force municipalities to supplement benefits, but would give them the option.
Several lawmakers said they were deeply touched by what they heard.
All said they would work to make this a priority.
