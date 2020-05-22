NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- As the one-year mark approaches in the disappearance of New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, her friends and family released a statement on Friday morning.
In it, they remind people across the state that Farber Dulos was “gentle, kind, brilliant, and courageous,” and should be remembered as such when reading about her disappearance and suspected murder.
"We miss Jennifer beyond words. The ache of her absence doesn’t go away. Countless questions remain unanswered. The brutality and inhumanity of her death and disappearance continue to haunt us, without subsiding.
But the earth keeps spinning, and somehow an entire year has elapsed. We can see it, and measure it, in the growth of her children, who are taller, stronger, wiser, and more like their mom every day. And we continue to see and sense her in their expressions, their gestures, their laughter, their hugs.
It is a testament to her deeply loving influence as a parent that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. They are safe and surrounded by love and support. Gloria, their grandmother and guardian, is also healthy and well, for which we are so grateful during this precarious time.
In the past several months, the focus of the media has turned, as it should, to the life-threatening illness that has engulfed the globe. We know Jennifer has not been forgotten. The investigation into her death and disappearance is active and ongoing, and we remain extremely grateful to the Connecticut State Police and New Canaan Police for their commitment to Jennifer’s case. Two people have been arrested for conspiracy to murder and have yet to stand trial. That day will come.
The calls for Justice for Jennifer are powerful and moving. We urge that their scope be extended to all victims of intimate partner violence, many of whose stories are never told and who are now even more at risk. Some community-based groups are organizing Candles for Jennifer on Sunday, May 24. Please support them—in Jennifer’s honor, and in honor of all those who have died by intimate partner violence.
Likewise, for any who can afford to do so, we encourage donations to a local women’s shelter, family shelter, or food bank. These vital organizations are struggling during the pandemic, at a time when their services are more crucial than ever.
Jennifer was a very private person; she would never have wanted the details of her life to be made public. When you read about her case, we ask that you keep that in mind. She was gentle, kind, brilliant, and courageous, and we still cannot believe she is gone."
New details emerged on Thursday surrounding the investigation. It was rumored that Connecticut State Police were searching for clues at a home in Avon.
However, the property owner, who is doing work on the Sky View Drive home in Avon says detectives asked to come on the property and he allowed it, but that was last year.
State police continue to collect and tips regarding the disappearance of Farber Dulos.
"We made arrests, that's great, but we still haven't found Jennifer. That's our number one priority," said Sgt. Kenneth Ventresca, Connecticut State Police.
Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged in her death.
Throughout an investigation, police uncovered a number of clues, leading them to believe Fotis Dulos was behind his estranged wife’s disappearance.
They uncovered video of a man, believed to be Dulos, riding a vintage bicycle from Waveny Park to Welles Lane, where Farber Dulos lived.
Also uncovered was video of Farber Dulos’ Chevy Suburban heading towards Waveny Park, and a video of a Toyota Tacoma, linked to Dulos’ employee, with what appears to be a bike in the bed of the truck, traveling from New Canaan to his Mountain Spring Road property in Farmington.
Their investigation took them to locations in New York and all across Connecticut, including, New Canaan, Farmington, Hartford, Avon, and West Hartford.
Dulos was arrested several times and faced a number of charges, including murder and kidnapping.
From the very beginning, he maintained his innocence, saying he had *nothing* to do with his estranged wife’s disappearance.
Fotis Dulos tried killing himself by carbon monoxide poisoning at his Farmington home in January, and died at a New York hospital days later.
Jennifer’s body has never been found.
Also charged in this case was Fotis’ ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis.
She broke her silence on Thursday, releasing a statement saying she knows nothing about the whereabouts of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
"If there's people out there, as we wholeheartedly expect, who have information, we'd like to speak to them so we can bring this case to some closure for the family," said Det. John Kimball, Connecticut State Police.
Fotis Dulos’ former attorney and close friend Kent Mawhinney has also been charged in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance.
New Canaan Police released a statement just two days before the one-year mark of her disappearance:
Sunday, May 24, 2020, marks one year since the New Canaan Police Department received a report that Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan resident and mother of five, was missing. The last time anyone had contact with Jennifer was the morning of May 24, 2019, after Jennifer had dropped her children off at school.
New Canaan Police checked the residence of Jennifer after the initial call came in that she was missing. No contact was made with Jennifer at her home. A short time later, an officer located Jennifer’s 2017 Chevy Suburban on Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Subsequently, an investigation was launched that became the most far-reaching and complex case our Department has ever handled.
The investigation ultimately led to three defendants being criminally charged in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer. Two of these defendants have cases pending in the Stamford/Norwalk Judicial District.
Over the past twelve months, members of the New Canaan Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division, the F.B.I., the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Connecticut Division of Scientific Services, the New York State Police, and the Stamford/Norwalk State’s Attorney’s Office have worked relentlessly to bring those responsible for the disappearance of Jennifer to justice. This robust team investigated countless tips, pursued all leads, gathered evidence, and searched by land, air, and water. We thank these law enforcement officials for their unwavering support and dedication.
We will never forget the impact this tragic case has had on Jennifer's mother, children, family, and friends.
On Sunday, May 24, 2020, please keep Jennifer, her mother, children, family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.
We thank the entire New Canaan Community for their incredible support during very challenging times.
This case is an open and active investigation.
Anyone that has new and unreported information regarding this case should contact our tip line 203-594-3544 or e-mail FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov
