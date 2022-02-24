COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man murdered in Colchester in 2018 plan to speak about their loss on Thursday.

James Stone Jr., 36, was the victim of shotgun wounds to the chest.

Police responded to Stone's trailer on Stanavage Road in the Golden Hill Paugusette Reservation on May 18, 2018.

Stone's family said they remain distraught over the murder and sought to speak, along with detectives and representatives from the Office of the State's Attorney, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Stream it live below:

Colchester man found having been shot to death A suspicious death in Colchester is now being identified as a homicide.

Stone was not a member of the Gold Hill Paugussett Tribe, but Chief Kicking Bear Piper said back in 2018 that he was embraced by members and considered one of their own.

In Jan. 2022, Gov. Ned Lamont's office, in conjunction with the New London Judicial District State's Attorney's Office, announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for Stone's murder.