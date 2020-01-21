NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Family members and friends of a man shot and killed by police in West Haven last week are expected to hold a protest on Tuesday afternoon.
Nearly one week ago, 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane was shot by police following a carjacking in and high-speed chase.
According to state police, Soulemane stole a car at knife point in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon. He then got onto I-95 leading police on a high-speed chase into West Haven. During the chase, Soulemane was seen driving on the shoulder and the center median, and ended up hitting two state police cruisers as well.
VIDEO: State Police release video of officer-involved shooting in West Haven
Police said Soulemane got off at exit 43 and hit another car before troopers boxed him in.
Officers tried tasing him, and police said when Soulemane reached for something, determined to be a knife, that’s when Trooper Brian North fired his gun.
Soulemane’s family is calling for Trooper North to be indicted or fired, a press release said.
According to the family, Soulemane suffered from Schizophrenia, which they said “fills the mind with invasive and vile thoughts.”
"Our Mubarak was someone who could light up the room with his genuine smile and open heart. His light was craved by many because he was a respectable, thoughtful and kind human being. Mubarak was the kind of person who would provide shelter for a friend because they had no other place to stay,” his sister Mariyann said in a press release.
The protest is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday at New Haven City Hall.
(1) comment
Hold a protest for what? Perhaps they should hold a protest for better parenting.
