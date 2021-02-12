(WFSB) -- For the first time in an interview, the family of Michelle Troconis is speaking out.
Troconis is charged in connection with the presumed murder of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Troconis’ family is speaking to Erin Moriarty of 48 Hours.
Troconis was arrested, along with her then-boyfriend Fotis Dulos, in the weeks following the disappearance of Farber Dulos back in May of 2019.
Police believe Farber Dulos was killed by her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
They also believe Troconis helped.
“It's been devastating because we know my sister is innocent,” Daniela Troconis is heard saying in a 48 Hours preview.
Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
Another person, Kent Mawhinney, who is a former attorney for Fotis Dulos, is also facing charges in the case.
48 hours will air on Channel 3 Saturday night at 10 p.m.
