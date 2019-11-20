MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The family of a missing Middletown man who disappeared last month is hoping some unorthodox methods can help lead to clues.
Peter Recchia's family said they're in contact with a psychic to see if she can help the police and their private investigator.
The 59-year-old grandfather from Middletown, who has dementia-like symptoms, went for a walk and hasn't been seen since early October.
A surveillance camera at a gas station in New Haven captured footage of him walking down State Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 3.
That was the last confirmed sighting.
The family said they understand some might say the use of a psychic is controversial.
However, after six weeks, they said they're desperate.
“Regarding the psychic, good or bad, right or wrong, helpful or not, let's give it a shot," said Frank Recchia, a brother. "We’re trying to bring a loved one who has special needs home, to his family, his daughter. I’ve never had a loved one vanished and right now we’re willing to try anything.”
The family said the medium does not want to be identified, but will work with police and the private investigator.
Detectives said they continue to follow up on tips.
If anyone sees Peter Recchia, they're asked to call their local police department.
