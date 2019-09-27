NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - The family of a missing mother from New Canaan is remembering her on her 51st birthday.
Those who know Jennifer Farber Dulos are encouraging people to do gestures of kindness in remembrance.
Today, Sept. 27, is Jennifer’s fifty-first birthday. We miss her more than words can say. In Jennifer’s honor, her family and loved ones would like to encourage gestures of kindness – send a loving note to a friend, assist a person in need, tell a child they’re special.
Jennifer has now been missing for more than four months. The heartbreak goes on even as time moves forward. Thank you to the New Canaan and Farmington-Avon communities for the ongoing support and solidarity. And, as ever, we are deeply indebted to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless and dedicated efforts in Jennifer’s case.
Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, face tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.
Court documents released on Friday show that the courts are expediting the process of the trial for the case. A date is set for Dec. 3.
Also, the documents show that Troconis pleaded the Fifth Amendment for all questions during a deposition on Wednesday.
The documents show that Troconis' deposition will be sealed.
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos' disappearance is encouraged to call New Canaan or state police.
