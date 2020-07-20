HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews say a swimmer went missing near Haddam Meadows State Park on Monday afternoon.
Connecticut State Police, DEEP, and local dive teams spent hours searching for the swimmer.
So far, they have not been able to locate him.
“I know my two little ones are safe because of their brother,” said William Davis.
William Davis says his 18-year-old son is the swimmer who went missing.
As crews searching the Connecticut River for hours, Davis says it all started with his kids playing a game of football.
“He seen his brothers too far our and the football was further, so he went for the boys and the football,” Davis said.
Davis says his son was trying to get his siblings to safety when he went under the water.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow,” Davis said.
People visits Haddam Meadows State Park were horrified to learn of the ongoing search.
“It’s scary knowing that I have a niece that’s young, knowing that I have family members that are young. It’s scary knowing that they can go missing,” said Amanda Norman.
Davis says as he waits for answers, there is one thing certain for him.
“He saved his brothers. He was a hero,” Davis said.
DEEP says they plan on continuing the search on Tuesday morning.
