NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - For many, the upcoming holiday weekend is a time for cookouts, get togethers, and fireworks, but for one local family, the fourth of July is a painful reminder of a deadly hit-and-run that’s still unsolved, twenty-five years later.
Looking over old newspaper clippings and hospital records, Michele Matthews wants answers, even if an arrest might never come.
“Maybe somebody would come forward now, but it's been so long though," Matthews tells us.
This fourth of July will mark twenty-five years since the death of her baby brother, Pasquale Scoppetto.
“Got hit and was left for dead," says Matthews.
The 34-year-old, who everyone called Pat, just spent the evening watching West Haven’s fireworks.
He was on his motorcycle heading to his job at New Haven’s Department of Public Works when someone driving a stolen car cut him off on 91 at the State Street off ramp.
“He left the fireworks, went off State Street, and that’s when he got hit," Matthews said.
And twenty-five years later, Pat’s sister and his cousin’s, Louis, tell Eyewitness News it doesn’t get any easier.
"He was full of whit, funny as all hell, a good kid. This should have never happened to him," Louis Scoppetto says.
And while the family says they were originally told there was a suspect who lived in New Haven, they believe the driver fled to the country shortly after it happened.
“They had someone in mind at the time, followed the lead, supposedly went to where he lived, but there was nobody there at the time," continued Matthews.
The years can go by, but the family says the pain never goes away.
In fact, the holiday weekend only makes it worse.
“I mean, you’re supposed to get together with family and friends and how could you? He’s always there. When you think of the fourth of July, you think of Pat," stated Scoppetto.
And this holiday weekend will be no different.
“We miss him that’s all. We just want justice for my brother. If anyone sees this, knows anything about it, please come forward," added Matthews.
