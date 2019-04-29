HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man who is at the center of an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Haven earlier this month said they are tired of others speaking for them.
Paul Witherspoon's mother, Keisha Greene, and uncle, Rodney Williams, said they believe more needs to be done for the community.
On April 16, the police shooting involving a Hamden officer and a Yale University officer left Witherspoon's passenger, Stephanie Washington, with injuries.
Both Hamden officer Devin Eaton and Yale officer Terrance Pollock fired at a car they believed to be involved in a reported armed robbery attempt in Hamden.
Inside the vehicle, which was in New Haven, was an unarmed couple, investigators revealed.
While Washington was hurt, Witherspoon was not.
Witherspoon told investigators he was following orders to get out of the car with the bullets flew.
Last week, state police, which is leading the investigation, released body cam video in an effort to be transparent.
Meanwhile, community groups in New Haven and Hamden continue to seek change and healing following the incident, including the firing of Eaton and Pollock.
However, Greene and Williams said those groups shouldn't speak for them.
"I’m seeing a lot these guys up here and I don’t know who they are, they’ve never reached out me, called me, pray for my son, to ask what could they do to help him," Greene said. "I don’t want them to use this situation with my son as a catalyst for their own agenda. This community needs help.”
Greene said she had a great dialogue with Hamden's mayor, an opportunity for which she's thankful.
Later on Monday, three community groups said they'll be voicing their concerns and demands for new methods to police by way of writing.
For the past two weeks, the community responded by protesting in the streets.
This week, they're shifting from prayers to letters.
The groups said the shooting furthered division and mistrust between law enforcement and the community.
After a week of protests, community leaders took action in a different way over the weekend. A special Sunday prayer service brought the community from two towns, its leaders and law enforcement together.
"These people are hurting, rightfully so, and I just want to make sure that people feel that we are part of the community also," said John Cappiello, acting police chief, Hamden Police Department. "Hamden, New Haven, it's still one community."
The different community groups will meet at the Hamden Public Library Monday afternoon.
They said they'll make art, write and sign letters addressed to the mayor and the police commission demanding action toward accountability.
