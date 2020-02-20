WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The family of a teen who was shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven will be filing a claim to seek $10 million in damages.
Attorneys for the family of Mubarak Soulemane called it the first step in filing a civil lawsuit.
The 19-year-old was killed last month after state police said he carjacked a person and led local officers and state troopers on a chase that started in Norwalk and ended in West Haven.
State police said Trooper Brian North opened fire because Soulemane flashed a knife.
Soulemane's family is demanding that North be fired for his actions.
Soulemane's death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The family said they'll release more information on the court filing at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
(3) comments
Not a dime.
I think the family should pay the victim of the car jacking and trauma caused to the troopers, by the actions of the thief kid.
You just can't make this stuff up...
