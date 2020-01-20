NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man shot and killed by police in West Haven last week attended an annual Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony on Monday morning.
The annual event at the First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven celebrates King's life, but this year it had a different tone.
Church leaders invited the family of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting last week.
They also demanded change and answers in the wake of the shooting.
Soulemane's family said they're still grieving. They buried him over the weekend.
RELATED: Family and advocates demand answers after officer-involved shooting
Soulemane's mother spoke at the event Monday morning, thanking the community for their support. She had flown in from Africa last week to lay her son to rest.
State police said it all started last Wednesday as a pursuit in Norwalk following an armed carjacking.
Police said Soulemane had carjacked someone at knife-point.
The pursuit ended in West Haven.
State police could be seen on dash-cam video smashing the passenger side window of the vehicle and deploying a Taser.
RELATED: State police release video of officer-involved shooting
Then, Trooper Brian North fired several shots into the car as Soulemane appeared to reach for something in his waistband.
Moments later, troopers said they recovered a knife inside the vehicle.
The Division of Criminal Justice took over the investigation after friends and family of Soulemane expressed concern about state police investigating a fellow trooper.
RELATED: Division of Criminal Justice takes lead on shooting investigation
The state said it will continue to be as transparent as possible in trying to provide some answers for the community.
The family is expected to meet with the state's commissioner of Public Safety on Tuesday morning. After that, they'll meet with the New London State's Attorney, who is handling the investigation.
