SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A local family is expected to make a call for justice Tuesday morning.

They want to see the person that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run brought to justice.

This incident all unfolded Friday night during a wake at a funeral home on Bank Street.

An officer was helping an elderly couple, James and Barbara Tamborra, cross the street when an oncoming car struck the couple and kept on going.

The officer was not injured.

Both James and Barbara were taken to area hospitals for treatment. James later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while Barbara remains in serious condition.

The family of James and Barbara Tamborra are expected to speak at the Seymour Police Department Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and ask for the driver to come forward. You can stream it here: