SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A family makes an emotional plea after a deadly hit-and-run kills a father and leaves a mother fighting for her life.

It happened Friday night during a wake on Bank Street in Seymour and while police are putting on a full court press to find the driver, the couple's kids are joining the effort.

During a news conference, members of the Taborra family said they want to see the person who was involved to come forward.

"This is a senseless tragedy," said Ken Tamorra, the victims' son. "Please come forward."

An officer was helping James and Barbara Tamborra cross the street when an oncoming car struck the couple and kept on going, according to police.

The officer was not hurt.

However, both James and Barbara Tamborra were taken to area hospitals for treatment. James Tamborra later succumbed to his injuries.

His wife is currently in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

Last year, James and Barbara were all smiles, enjoying the Christmas season and already planning for this year.

“They hosted holidays. They looked forward to it. I found my mother’s list of what she was going to make for Christmas dinner for the family. She looked forward to the family coming over," Ken Tamborra noted.

But now they’ll never get that chance.

“It was careless, inexcusable, just two people, really positive, really kind people," said Steve Tamborra.

“They weren’t just mom and dad. They’re grandparents and great grandparents. They’re good, local Connecticut people, grew up in the area, lived in the area, lived here their whole lives. My father is an Air Force vet. My mother is active in the church," Ken Tamborra added.

Investigators said they are looking for a dark-colored 2014 to 2016 Acura MDX.

Police ask that that anyone with information give them a call at 203-881-7638.

“No matter how insignificant they believe the information may be, we want as much as we can get. We just need all the help we can get, find the person responsible, and bring them to justice," Seymour Police Commander David Parratt says.