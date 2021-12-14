SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A family said it will make a call for justice on Tuesday morning.
Members of the Taborra family said they want to see the person who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Seymour come forward.
A news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. Stream it live below:
The incident happened Friday night during a wake at a funeral home on Bank Street in Seymour.
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for the driver that hit two people with their vehicle and took off.
An officer was helping James and Barbara Tamborra cross the street when an oncoming car struck the couple and kept on going, according to police.
The officer was not hurt.
However, both James and Barbara Tamborra were taken to area hospitals for treatment. James Tamborra later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Barbara Tamborra remains in serious condition.
Police ask that that anyone with information give them a call.
