WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The family of a teenager who was shot and killed by police in Wethersfield continues to speak out.
Civil rights activist lawyer Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz, demanded justice during an event at the Wethersfield Police Department Wednesday morning.
The NAACP also joined the family's call.
Crump called the shooting "reckless."
The gathering came less than a week after dash camera video was released by investigators which gave the public a closer look at what happened.
Three vantage points were released.
They included dash cams from two of the responding officers and surveillance video from a business on the Silas Deane Highway.
Police said they suspected that the unregistered car Cruz was driving in April 20 was stolen, so they tried to pull him over.
However, they said he took off.
Police pursued and caught up to him.
According to police, Officer Layau Eulizier gave Cruz a command to stop, but Cruz tried to take off again. Eulizier jumped out of the way and fired two shots.
Cruz died in the hospital a few days later.
Crump, said the video proves that police recklessly acted. He said the family wants the involved officers to be held accountable.
He said recent reports revealed that Eulizier raised red flags with the Manchester Police Department. He highlisted his "unacceptable" performance under stressful situation.
Crump questioned why Eulizier was allowed to work again as an officer.
Meanwhile, Eulizier's lawyer called the use of deadly force "justified."
The state's attorney's office said it is still investigating whether or not that was the case.
Cruz's family told Channel 3 that they are looking for their day in court and ask that Eulizier serve time.
(2) comments
The only thing the parents should be saying is "We did a terrible job of raising our son"
It was a bad shoot from an officer that scared the top brass in Manchester.
